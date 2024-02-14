Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Humana worth $130,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

HUM stock opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.69 and its 200 day moving average is $470.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

