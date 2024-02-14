Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $100,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.