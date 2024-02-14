Rhumbline Advisers Sells 78,847 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of CSX worth $120,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

