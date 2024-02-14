Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Position Lessened by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP lessened its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206,916 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,995,180 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA makes up about 7.8% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 1.70% of Rocket Lab USA worth $35,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

View Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 2,512,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.