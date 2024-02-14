Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of ROKU opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $635,496.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,203.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $635,496.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,203.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,963 shares of company stock worth $14,045,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

