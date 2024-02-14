Rollins Financial Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,534 shares of company stock worth $39,460,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

ANET stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

