Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst A. Scutt now anticipates that the company will earn $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.83. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

