Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.79. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.