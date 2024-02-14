Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $72.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

