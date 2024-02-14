Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lyft

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,447,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.