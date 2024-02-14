Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,586,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,453,715 shares.The stock last traded at $29.19 and had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

