Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.500-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50 to $12.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %

R stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

