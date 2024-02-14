Safe Bulkers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 124,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

