Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -9.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth $10,264,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after acquiring an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safehold by 539.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 400,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

