Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $377,258,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

