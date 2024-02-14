Saputo Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.
Saputo Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Also, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,405 shares of company stock valued at $415,145. 42.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
