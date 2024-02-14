Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

