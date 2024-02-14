Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,567,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 885,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

