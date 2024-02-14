Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 924,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 401,356 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $48.46.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

