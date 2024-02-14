Select Medical Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Select Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

