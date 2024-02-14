Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

