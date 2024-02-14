Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

