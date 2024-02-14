Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

SCI stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 13.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

