SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stake Boosted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 746.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in SFL were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SFL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SFL by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in SFL by 3,760.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

