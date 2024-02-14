Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expands By 129.9%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

