Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Grows By 20.8%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 97,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.