Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Grows By 133.3%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTC opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $87.22 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2087 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

