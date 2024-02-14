Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rises By 100.0%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORTY remained flat at $69.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

