Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Rises By 399.3%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 399.3% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $222.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

