Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 69.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,199,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 738,008 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,052,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,338,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.