Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 56.4%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 18,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.