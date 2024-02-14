Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Declines By 11.1%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
SurgePays Stock Up 3.4 %
SurgePays stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
