Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Declines By 11.1%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SurgePays stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100,866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 340.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

