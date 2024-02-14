Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 81.1%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

