Short Interest in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Rises By 13.4%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

