Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Drops By 18.2%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

WLFC opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $65,771.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $34,442.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 940,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,060,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $65,771.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

