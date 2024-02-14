Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.