Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

