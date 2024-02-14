Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 1st

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

