SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 550,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,195. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

