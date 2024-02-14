SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
SITE Centers stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 550,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,195. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
