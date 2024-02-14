SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $120.61

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.61, but opened at $111.11. SiTime shares last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 50,943 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in SiTime by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SiTime by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

