SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $120.61

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.61, but opened at $111.11. SiTime shares last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 50,943 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

SiTime Trading Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

