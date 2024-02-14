Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,930 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

