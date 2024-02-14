Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.13 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington University increased its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,127,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NU by 374.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NU by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $125,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

