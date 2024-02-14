Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,774 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

OMC opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.