Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 63.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 116,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

