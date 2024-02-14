Slate Office REIT (SOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Slate Office REIT to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
