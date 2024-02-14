Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $623,522,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,971 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

