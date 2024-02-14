Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $262.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

