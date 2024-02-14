Sonya Huen Rogerson Purchases 2,042 Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Sonya Huen Rogerson acquired 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,962.64 ($7,530.49).
Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
LON IAT opened at GBX 292 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.70). The company has a market cap of £195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.86.
About Invesco Asia Trust
