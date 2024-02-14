SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 3.3%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 273,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 167,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

SOS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SOS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.