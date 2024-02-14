Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of SFST opened at $32.97 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

